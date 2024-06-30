Kevin Costner looked out for his Horizon: An American Saga costar Abbey Lee ahead of their intimate scene.

“Kevin was very sensitive about that,” Lee, 37, told People in an interview published on Sunday, June 30. “He made sure that I was really comfortable and we had a long talk about it beforehand.”

Lee recalled Costner, 69, informing her of how the scene “would be shot, that there wouldn’t be any nudity, that there would be nothing graphic.”

“You have to talk about the details of it so you understand what’s going on so everyone feels safe and comfortable,” she told the outlet. “And we obviously had those conversations.”

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

While Costner and Lee felt safe with one another, she noted that they also had to feel “comfortable with the crew that needs to be in the room and the ones who don’t, aren’t there.”

“But yes, there’s always an element of discomfort [with sex scenes],” she said. “They’re always a bit weird, but as long as you can trust the people around you … it’s just weird because there’s people standing in a room while you’re doing this fake, intimate thing. It’s just strange.”

In Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, which hit theaters on Friday, June 28, Lee portrays Marigold, a love interest of Hayes Ellison (Costner).

Per the film’s synopsis, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many.”

Related: A Guide to Kevin Costner's Blended Family Kevin Costner has welcomed seven children with three partners over the years. The California native started dating Cindy Silva in 1975 while they attended California State University, Fullerton. The pair tied the knot three years later and went on to welcome three little ones — Annie, Lily and Joe — born in 1984, 1986 and […]

Costner directed, produced and stars in the film. Aside from Costner and Lee, the star-studded cast of Horizon also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Michael Rooker, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ella Hunt, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jena Malone, Jamie Campbell Bower and Luke Wilson. Costner’s son Hayes, whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, also has a minor role.

“I have not shoved my children into the business,” Costner said during an appearance on Today earlier this month. “I realize there’s so many young actors that would just kill to be in this movie and I don’t want to take those parts away from them just ’cause I can place my own children in. But in this instance, it was a smaller part. I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks he was with me.”

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 is in theaters now. Chapter 2 will be released on August 16.