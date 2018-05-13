Saying goodbye. Kevin James and Leah Remini are filled with gratitude after CBS announced on Saturday, May 12, that Kevin Can Wait is canceled after two seasons.

The sitcom’s stars took to Instagram to respond to the news and thanked their fans, cast and the crew.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all!” James, 53, captioned a photo of a leather jacket from the show. “Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world … Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all.”

Remini, who joined the show toward the end of season 1, also reacted to the cancellation. “I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs. You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with @officialkevinjamesagain day in and day out was a Godsend,” she captioned a photo of herself and her costar. “I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it.”

Added the 47-year-old actress: “It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to @cbstv and @sony for a great time. #kevincanwait.”

The sitcom’s season 2 finale aired on May 7, and featured guest appearances from Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. James and Remini previously starred together on CBS’ King of Queens as husband and wife from 1998 to 2007.

Kevin Can Wait previously made headlines after it killed off the main character Kevin Gable’s wife, Donna Gable, who was played by actress Erinn Hayes. Hayes, 41, was let go from the sitcom after one season to accommodate Remini joining the cast as a series regular. Fans of the show took to social media at the time and pledged to boycott the series.

The Paul Blart: Mall Cop actor opened up about the decision to replace Hayes in an interview with the New York Daily News. “I get that people are like, ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” the actor said in October 2017. “The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive. If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

Kevin Can Wait premiered on CBS in September 2016.

