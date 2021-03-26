Nothing gets passed Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans — especially when it comes to a shady dig.

Viewers tried to put together the pieces after Khloé Kardashian dissed one of Kourtney Kardashian‘s “negative” exes during the Thursday, March 25, episode of the family’s reality show. The conversation prompted plenty of discussion on social media, and when one fan asked whether she was referring to Younes Bendjima, the Good American cofounder, 36, didn’t exactly say no.

“Yous smart,” the Revenge Body host teased while live-tweeting the show after claiming one former flame “was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt.”

When Khloé grilled her older sister about her dating life during Thursday’s episode, the Poosh founder, 41, revealed that she still gets texts from an ex “once in a while” — but “never” responds. “I’m feeling really content with my own way of life,” Kourtney explained.

Kourtney later agreed that the guy in question was “a little negative” for her throughout their relationship.

The reality star and the model, 27, sparked a romance in 2016 after meeting in Paris. Us Weekly confirmed that they had called it quits in 2018, but the duo reunited in December 2019.

“The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up,” a source explained at the time after Bendjima was spotted at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual holiday bash. The reunion didn’t last long, with the pair parting ways once more soon after.

Kourtney previously dated Scott Disick on and off from 2006 to 2015. The twosome share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. In January, Us confirmed that the Kardashian Konfidential author is “officially” dating Travis Barker after they spent time together in Palm Springs, California.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” an insider revealed at the time.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. As their romance continues to heat up, the couple has the support of their inner circles.

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” a source told Us in February. “Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.