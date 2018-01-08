The big reveal! Fans get a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian telling her family she is pregnant in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo for an upcoming two-part episode about the “big news.”

“When it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big … we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it,” the voiceover in the promo said. The Revenge Body host then walks into a backyard to seemingly tell her family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Corey Gamble and Malika Haqq that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. It appears that she tells pregnant sister Kylie Jenner over FaceTime.

As previously reported, the 33-year-old reality star publicly confirmed her pregnancy in December via Instagram. Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in September that Kardashian is going to be a mom.

Something else fans can look forward to seeing on the E! show? Kardashian finding out whether she is having a girl or a boy. The Good American denim designer took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 3, to confirm that she will announce the sex of her baby on KUWTK. When a fan asked if the gender reveal will appear on the January 7 episode, Kardashian replied: “We will be revealing on the show but not this week .”

Us exclusively revealed in October that Kardashian is pregnant with a boy.

Kardashian opened up about filming her pregnancy reveal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, January 5.

“[Tristan] was out of the country, and we wanted to tell everyone together,” Kardashian said at the time. “It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. [The crew] get to see what I was going through without them knowing … I’ve known these people since 2007. They’ve been involved in so much of the best and the worst of our lives. And they keep quiet.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-night event airs on E! Sunday, January 14, and Monday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

