Eat, pray, throw shade! Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attempt to have a relaxing vacation in Bali during the Sunday, April 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians – attempts being the keyword!

“Life is so crazy and hectic, I am so looking forward to having tea ceremonies on a daily and just, like, eat, pray, love,” Kim, 38, tells her sisters in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. Khloe, 34, laughs and replies, “Just eat for me.”

However, when Kourtney, 40, says that they all need to “do some soul searching,” Khloe doesn’t agree and tells her to speak for herself. “No, you do too,” Kourtney tells her sister, who is not happy. The Good American founder responds, “That’s not a good soul thing to say. That’s not very Zen of you.”

Later, while Kim and Scott Disick try to talk about how to relax, Kourtney then chimes in with, “Khloe, I was just thinking you complain a lot.”

With that, Khloe snaps. “I complain about True [Thompson]’s stuff? I asked if she’s in there with her luggage and they said, ‘Yeah, everything is set up.’ How is that complaining if someone’s not telling me accurate information,” she says to her sister. When Kourtney says that she’s the “chill one,” Khloe has to laugh.

“Are you on crack that you’re chill? … The bitch complains for hours,” the Revenge Body host says, before standing up. “You’re telling me that I’m f—king critical because I asked not to be lied to about my daughter? If you get lied to about the f—king weather, you throw a f—king fit. God forbid it was about your child. … Get out of my f—king business. I help you with your kids, I do this and that. I don’t have to do s—t. I don’t even have to f—king be here.”

Before walking away, she adds, “You’re telling me I’m critical? Look in the f–king mirror.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

