As if she doesn’t have enough jobs! Kim Kardashian is taking her love for makeup to a new extreme.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 37-year-old reality star enlisted the help of her fresh-faced mom, Kris Jenner, as a test subject as she tried out the work of a mortician.

The KKW founder explains that she knows makeup “very, very well,” but before taking her products to a professional who prepares the deceased for their funeral, she admits she wants to try it on Jenner, 62, first.

“Please lay down,” she tells the unsuspecting momager as Kardashian points to a bed. After telling her mom what her intentions are, Jenner quips, “I’m not dead, I know I look bad, but I just got out of the shower.”

But like the good mom she is, Jenner agrees to help her daughter out. “What’s your favorite look these days?” Kardashian asks. “What would you want to go out in? Not like to the store, but … out, out.”

Jenner boldly replies, “To the grave.”

And just as she thinks Jenner is “really playing” along now, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch turns the tables and jumps up to frighten the makeup mogul. “Oh, my God, you really scared me,” Kardashian says wiping tears from her eyes. “I almost peed my pants!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

