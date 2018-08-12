The sibling battle of the century blazes on! Kourtney Kardashian continued to butt heads with her sisters Kim and Khloé on the tension-filled Sunday, August 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim and Khloé, still frustrated with Kourtney after their screaming match over Kourtney’s inflexible schedule during the Christmas card photo shoot, appeared to have zeroed in on the root cause of Kourtney’s recent behavior: her therapist. While backstage at the Late Late Show With James Corden, Kim revealed to the talk show host that her sister’s “new therapist” could be the reason for their beef, adding that her sister’s been a “different human being” since working with the mental health professional.

During a brief intervention with Kourtney in the family home theater, Kourtney rebutted, “I don’t hate you because of my therapist.” As the confrontation heated up, Kim accused Kourtney of “not compromising,” and Kourtney responded, “that’s my boundary.”

Eventually, the eldest sister agreed to a therapy session with a mediator. When the topic of fighting came up, Kourtney vulnerably admitted, “I’m the one who invented mean fighting … I’m just not wanting to fight like that anymore. … I don’t want to spend my time around people that are mean and putting me down.” Khloé then revealed to the mediator that Kourtney has been insecure, adding, “but it’s also an insecurity I’ve never seen from her before.”

Kourtney defended herself, saying, “I just think you guys aren’t, like, happy for me.” She added that her sisters never show excitement over her recent travel adventures, adding that to Kim and Khloé, “the show is more important.” Kourtney concluded, saying, “Maybe traveling isn’t a priority to you but it is to me.”

In a testimonial Kim clarified her frustration with Kourtney, saying it stems from Kourtney’s poor work ethic when it comes to filming their E! show. “She can’t commit to filming a season and sharing her life if she’s not going to at all,” Kim said. “We want Kourtney to take trips. … When you take a job and you’re getting paid to do something that you honor that.” While in the session, Khloé added that Kourtney is consistently late to work.

Kim appeared more at peace with Kourtney in a testimonial when she revealed, “It’s just so much deeper than me and Khloé. … She’s going through a lot of life changes right now and we just have to let her go through that.” Considering Kourtney’s recent messy breakup with Younes Bendjima, could it be that their relationship woes began earlier than reported?

The episode also featured a brief cameo from Marina Acton — the Ukrainian billionaire and aspiring singer who bought Kim and Kanye West’s Bel Air mansion for $17.8 million. In a bizarre moment, Marina gushed to Kim, “I like the house before meeting you and then it was like, ‘oh, my God.’”

No Keeping Up episode would be complete without a prank on Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick was ready and able to take on the task. He teamed up with Khloé to get revenge on Kris after the momager condescended to Khloé about not knowing who famous artist Jeff Koons is. The prank involved Khloé taking bottles of paint and squirting them on various canvases. The sly duo then gifted the art pieces to Kris under the guise of being painted by a made-up famous artist named “Art Vandelay.” (The name is taken from a character made up by George on Seinfeld.) Kris fell for it hook, line and sinker, even gushing, “He’s so talented.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

