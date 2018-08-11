Kourtney Kardashian ended up in tears after being abused by Khloé Kardashian for refusing to go to counseling with her and sister Kim in the wake of their ongoing arguments.

A trailer for the new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed the siblings having a sit-down to discuss their recent tensions.

“We all have different realities of what goes on when we have our fight,” Kim, 37, told her sisters. “We all communicate really weird and we just don’t ever express what’s really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other.”

“I don’t think we walk on eggshells,” Kourtney, 39, responded.

“Well, we’re all going to therapy together because we all need to communicate with a mediator and we don’t have that mediator,” Kim replied.

After Kourtney accused her sisters of making fun of her for seeing a therapist, Khloé clarified, “We don’t make fun of you for going to therapy. We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist now.”

“I don’t hate you,” Kourtney said. “My therapist just said this will start to happen. People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them. I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

“You’re the one who I think has the communication issue,” Khloé, 34, fired back.

“Just me?” Kourtney said with surprise before pulling out her phone and proceeding to focus on it.

“We always just like sweep things under the rug and we don’t talk anything through. That’s just what this family does,” Khloé said while giving Kourtney the finger as the mom of three remained fixated on her phone.

“In therapy, are you on your phone or do you give your therapist attention?” Khloé asked, trying to get Kourtney to respond. “If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would have known what I was saying. So if you don’t care to fix relationships with your sister, I can’t force you to.”

Khloé expressed her frustrations in a confessional. “I’m trying to talk it out with her but instead she’s editing a photo on her phone,” she said. “And with this ridiculous smile on her face. I want to f–king punch that smile off her f–king face.”

The Good American co-founder then got up and left the room, telling her sister to “F–k off.”

Another clip posted on Instagram by momager Kris Jenner showed Kim confronting Kourtney, telling her, “You come over here with such an attitude.”

Kourtney was in tears and her mascara was running as she replied, “Khloé pushes and pushes. I’m not up for it.”

As fans of the E! reality show saw, the season premiere of KUWTK on Sunday, August 5, featured plenty of drama between Kim and Kourtney as they argued over the photo shoot for the family’s annual holiday card. The KKW Beauty founder slammed her big sister as “the least exciting to look at” and the pair took their feud to Twitter while live-tweeting the episode.

“We probably haven’t had this kind of sister drama since, like, 2009,” Jenner told Us last month about season 15. “It gets a little hairy.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!