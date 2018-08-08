Don’t ask Kris Jenner to pick a side! The momager opened up about daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s heated feud and revealed she tries to stay neutral.

“They were playing dirty. They were really fighting dirty that day,” Jenner, 62, said during a Tuesday, August 7, appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I don’t wanna be on anybody’s [side]. A mother never wants to take sides when it’s your kids. It was a slippery slope, and I was trying to calm everybody down.”

She added: “So for five minutes, I was saying, ‘Now, Kourtney, maybe you didn’t handle this the right way. Kim, why don’t you just…’ You try to talk to both sides. I’m, like, the negotiator. I’m like, ‘Everybody calm down, it’s a Christmas card shoot. We’re supposed to be singing ‘Jingle Bells.’”

Kim and Kourtney went at it during the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday, August 5, after Kourtney would not accommodate the family’s conflicts for the holiday photo shoot.

As a result, the KKW Beauty founder called her older sister “the least exciting to look at.”

The two women then took their feud to Twitter while live tweeting the episode.

“We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother,” Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, tweeted.

Kim, also a mother of three, quickly replied: “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Jenner, meanwhile, teased the sisterly drama exclusively to Us Weekly last month.

“There’s a lot of drama, which we probably haven’t had this kind of sister drama since, like, 2009,” she told Us about season 15. “Yeah, it gets a little hairy. But I think as far as an overall feeling about the season, I would call it new beginning.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

