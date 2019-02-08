New year, same family! The Kardashian clan is back for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and the drama is as hot as ever.

“We have an announcement to make,” Kim Kardashian tells her family at the beginning the upcoming season’s trailer, which was released on Friday, February 8. “We’re having a baby!” While her husband, Kanye West, continued eating his food through the announcement of their fourth child, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick squealed with joy over the news. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that the couple’s surrogate is pregnant with baby No. 4, a little boy.)

The happiness quickly fades as the trailer cuts to Kardashian, 38, talking on the phone and telling someone, “Kanye’s friends always publicly talk s—t about him,” before it flashes to her in the car with the 41-year-old rapper. “I don’t got love,” she asserts, staring at her husband with wide eyes.

However, Kimye aren’t the only ones with dramatic storylines on the 16th season of the E! reality series. Khloé Kardashian seemingly gets upset with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim and Disick, 35, while they’re eating a meal together. “I could be selfish and spend all the time with me and my daughter,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, yells. “I don’t even have to be here.” Kourtney, 39, wasn’t phased by her sister’s outburst and couldn’t hold back a smile as Khloé stormed away from the table.

Kourtney and Disick’s off-again relationship has been documented on KUWTK since its premiere in 2007. “I don’t want you to think I’m giving a mixed message,” the eldest Kardashian sibling tells her ex, with whom she shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Disick quipped in response: “You barely give a regular message!”

Season 16 will also have its fair share of humor. “Kourtney’s obsessed with Kanye,” Disick tells the Selfish author, who jokingly replies, “The family that swaps together, stays together.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 will premiere on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!