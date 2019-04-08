A darling debut! Kim Kardashian revealed that one of the Kar-Jenner kids will sit for a confessional on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Not yet,” she tweeted on Sunday, April 7, when a fan asked if her daughter North would be the first. “Soon you will see Mason do them. Instead of a producer asking questions @khloekardashian is doing it. I haven’t seen them yet but heart [sic] they are so funny & heart warming.”

Mason, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest, has appeared on the reality show since he was born in 2009.

He wasn’t the only one to do a confessional for the first time on season 16 of the E! show.

“This is my first time doing this,” Kim’s husband, Kanye West, admitted during the premiere last month. “I’m not actually attempting to do good. This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles before we can finally fly.”

While the KKW Beauty creator didn’t mention if Penelope, 6, North, 5, Reign, 4, Saint, 3, Dream, 2, Chicago, 15 months, Stormi 14 months, or True, 11 months, would be the next Kar-Jenner kid in front of the confessional camera, it’s clear that Kylie Jenner’s daughter won’t be.

During an interview with Interview magazine last month, the makeup mogul, 21, said that Stormi would not appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at all for the time being.

“I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said.

