Iconic soap villain Kimberlin Brown is working out her feelings after Shelia’s shocking exit from The Bold & the Beautiful.

“It’s a tough place for me to be in right now. I’m not going to lie about this,” the actress, 62, said to TV Insider on Tuesday, February 27. “I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy.”

The moment is bittersweet for Brown, as she ultimately wished that “no one” was taking down her character, Sheila Carter, whom she began playing in the ‘90s.

“It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years,” she reflected. “But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

During the Monday, February 26, episode of the CBS soap, Sheila met her fate when she came face-to-face with daughter-in-law Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who fatally stabbed her.

Brown noted to TV Insider that in addition to the death scene being emotionally taxing, it was also physically demanding. She teased that she was “bruised for the week” just “from laying on concrete.” During her final moments of playing Sheila, Brown shared that she was also thinking about her future.

“Laying there on that floor when the paramedics pronounce the time of death, my eyes were closed and you’re holding your breath so it doesn’t look like you’re breathing,” Brown shared to the outlet. “It was just like, ‘Wow, OK, I guess we’ll have to see what might come next for me.’”

Brown made her debut as Sheila in 1990 on The Young and Restless, the sister soap to The Bold & the Beautiful. Two years after originating the role, Brown brought Sheila into The Bold & the Beautiful universe. Brown has appeared on both soaps off-and-on for the past three decades and earned one Daytime Emmy nomination.

This isn’t the first time Brown has left the soap. In 1998, she exited the series and Brown joined the cast of Port Charles, a spinoff of General Hospital. Brown left Port Charles in 2001 and snagged a role on One Life to Live three years later. She ultimately left One Life to Live in 2005 due to a salary dispute and returned to The Young and the Restless that same year.

Brown’s return to The Young and the Restless was short-lived. One year later, her contract was released. In 2017, Brown made a comeback to The Bold & the Beautiful. Most recently, Sheila has been attempting to reconnect with her son Finn (John Finnegan) much to Steffy’s dismay. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Deacon (Sean Kanan).