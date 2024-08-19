Kirsten Dunst has proved she’s still our Captain T-T-T-Torrance.

Dunst, 42, recited the words to “I’m Sexy, I’m Cute,” the iconic cheerleading song from her hit 2000 film Bring It On, in a video posted to social media on Sunday, August 18.

Initially shared online by Dunst’s friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designer duo behind the fashion label Rodarte, the clip captured Dunst smiling as she broke into song and clapped her hands to the famed track.

“Hate us ‘cause we’re beautiful but we don’t like you either, we’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders, roll call,” Dunst, who played cheer captain of the fictional Toros, Torrance Shipman, in the film, was heard singing.

Dunst shared the clip to her own Instagram page that same day, tagging her two friends in the post.

The video was taken during a double feature screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, which saw Bring It On and The Virgin Suicides, another one of Dunst’s hit past films, screened as part of Cinespia’s Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party.

Dunst’s surprise attendance delighted guests, particularly when the mom-of-two, who is married to Jesse Plemons and shares two children, Ennis, 6, and James, 3, with him, took to the stage to address her adoring fans.

“Oh my god, you guys, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” she told the cheering crowd after giving them a cheer in character as Torrance, according to Deadline. “I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored.”

Bring It On, directed by Peyton Reed, followed Torrance’s journey as she led her cheerleading squad to the national championships amid a rival team stealing her acclaimed cheers. The film also starred Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union.

Dunst’s trip down memory lane follows news of the star retaining a surprising connection to yet another decades’-old film project.

In April, it was revealed that Dunst is one of the lucky celebrities who Tom Cruise famously sends a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake to from Doan’s Bakery every year. Dunst and Cruise, 62, starred in Interview with the Vampire together in 1994.

“I’m still getting that cake,” Dunst revealed during an April 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight, before adding that Plemons also benefits from the annual gift. “Jesse gets the cake, [too], so we’re doubling up on our cake.”