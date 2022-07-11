A Kardashian health scare. Kris Jenner‘s mystery illness is front and center in the Kardashians season 2 teaser, which showed her lying in a hospital bed.

In the trailer, which dropped on Monday, July 11, Khloé Kardashian approached her mom, 66, while Kris was sitting on the couch.

“I don’t know what’s happening with you,” the Good American founder, 38, said before the scene quickly switched to the momager at the hospital. As she lay in the bed with a medical hair covering, Kris’ longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, gave her a kiss on the forehead — while the Safely founder’s concerned voiceover began playing over the clip.

“I can’t tell my kids I’m scared,” Kris cried in a confessional, wiping away her tears. “They have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about Mom.”

The entrepreneur, who shared the trailer via her Instagram account, noted in the caption that the second season of “@Kardashianshulu is coming to @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America September 22. #TheKardashians.”

Though the trailer didn’t reveal the TV personality’s specific health concern, the Kardashian-Jenner family recently dealt with a terrifying health scare late last month.

On June 28, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis — which he said he developed after a routine endoscopy that he underwent one day prior.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote via his Instagram Story on July 2. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

For her part, Kourtney, 43, detailed the “scary and emotional week” the musician went through.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote via her own Instagram Story the same day. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together,” she added, echoing her husband’s description of his “severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Poosh founder also acknowledged fans, fellow celebrities and her family’s well wishes. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” Kourtney continued.

Travis, who has since been released from the hospital, was also flooded with gifts from family and friends.

Two family members who reached out to the “All the Small Things” singer were Kris and Corey, 41. The couple sent Travis orange flowers, which he posted via Instagram on the Fourth of July.

“Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xoxo,” read the card that accompanied the bouquet.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu September 22.