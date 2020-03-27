Getting involved! Kristen Bell is stepping up to help children better understand the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Place alum, 39, will host the #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall on Monday, March 30. The hour-long event will address COVID-19 concerns head on, while providing tips and insight on the matter from experts. Bell will speak with medical workers via video chat and families, who will open up about their personal experiences with the outbreak.

Bell won’t be the only major name appearing in the educational special. Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Josh Gad and Charli D’Amelio are scheduled to stop by as well. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys is set to perform.

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected,” the Veronica Mars actress told Entertainment Weekly on Friday, March 27. “I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

Bell has been on a giving streak amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following reports that the Frozen II star and her husband, Dax Shepard, were waiving April rent for tenants residing in the building they own, she opened up about why the couple chose to do so.

“It was a no-brainer,” Bell said while calling into the Bobby Bones Show on Friday, March 27. “People over profit, always.”

Bell has been very vocal about raising awareness about the coronavirus outbreak via social media. She has also taken to social media to share cute bonding moments with her and the 45-year-old “Armchair Expert” podcast host’s daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. On Tuesday, March 24, she posted a photo of her youngest child’s proposed solution to combating the COVID-19 virus.

“Well folks, she’s done it,” Bell captioned an Instagram photo of Delta holding a tube filled with a green liquid. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy — but my 5 yr old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”

Bell’s #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will air across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. ET. Thereafter, it will be available to stream on Nick On Demand, the Nick App, Nickelodeon’s official YouTube page and through Nickelodeon’s Pluto TV channel.

