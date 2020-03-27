Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are firm believers that little good goes a long way!

The Good Place star, 39, and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 45, reportedly waived the rent payments of tenants in a California building they own in an effort to provide a bit of relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet during the current coronavirus pandemic. According to TMZ, the couple is not expecting to collect rent for the month of April.

“It was a no-brainer,” Bell explained during an appearance on the Bobby Bones Show on Friday, March 27. “People over profit.”

The Veronica Mars alum and her husband have been on a giving streak this month while the world continues to adjust to the new normal of staying home to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier this month, No Kid Hungry highlighted the Hollywood couple for their generous donation of $150,007.96 to help send grants to schools and provide meals for in need.

“The reason the number is odd is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” the Frozen actress explained via Instagram on March 18, thanking her daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, for their help. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra and important 7 dollars and 96 cents … I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.”

While Bell and Shepard have been self-quarantining with their daughters, they’ve shared an inside look at how they’re keeping their little ones occupied. The proud parents have made a detailed schedule of daily activities, and have let their kids discover whatever creative outlet suits them during their time away from school.

“Well folks, she’s done it,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star captioned a photo of Delta earlier this month. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy — but my 5-year-old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me, ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus.'”

