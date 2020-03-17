Keeping calm. Kristen Bell is urging her fans and social media followers in her neighborhood not to rush or crowd grocery stores looking for food amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Good Place alum, 39, made the crucial request via her Instagram account on Monday, March 16, in a candid post. “There is no food shortage in the city of Los Angeles,” she wrote alongside a video clip of food items being packaged and prepared for delivery. “You do not need to rush to the grocery store. I know a lot of Angelenos are feeling anxious about these uncertain and difficult times, but rest assured our markets will remain open and well-stocked.”

The Veronica Mars alum added: “Remember, we’re all in this together and shouldn’t hoard more than we need. Please practice social distancing when you shop.”

Her words were echoed from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, who initially shared that post on Monday in an effort to keep citizens in his city from “panic shopping” as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The warning against “panic shopping” is certainly one that should be heeded during this difficult time. When Kaley Cuoco went for a grocery run on Sunday, March 15, after returning to Los Angeles from New York, she was worried to discover that her local supermarket was out of many items, including almond milk. Her husband Karl Cook however, was very relaxed.

“The produce section is totally full, so why the hell do we need to stock up on other things if the produce section is full?” the 29-year-old equestrian rationalized. “It makes no sense.”

Cook also assured Cuoco, 34, that he was “zero percent worried.”

For her part, in addition to using her social media platform to spread awareness about local shopping conditions, Bell has also used it to share pertinent information and key figures about coronavirus. Beyond that, the Frozen star, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with husband Dax Shepard, is a wealth of information when it comes to fun activities to do with little ones who might be getting restless at home.

On Monday, her Instagram Stories were packed with activities kids might enjoy, including virtual tours of the Great Wall of China and Yellowstone National Park and a Dr. Seuss word game.

She also shared that she gave her daughters math problems to solve at home. While the Party Down alum noted Lincoln was “doing great” with the equations, she joked that Delta needed a bit more practice. “That’s gonna be a hard pass for her on this math work,” she quipped.