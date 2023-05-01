Reality television stars from Bravo, ABC, CBS, TLC and more are set to compete on Amazon Freevee’s upcoming series The GOAT.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute, The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams, former Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin and more are included on the season 1 cast, which has yet to set a premiere date.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, the competition series brings together 14 reality stars who take up residence in GOAT Manor, “where they will face a series of mental, physical, and social challenges,” the network describes, adding, “Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title.”

The series started production last month in Atlanta. This is the first show Doute, 40, has done since being cut from the long-running Bravo series, which is making headlines lately due to a scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“I’m back, bitches! 🐐 and competing to be the GREATEST OF ALL TIME,” the Michigan native wrote on Instagram on Monday, May 1. “So, who’s the real G.O.A.T. ? Stay tuned to @amazonfreevee to find out… 😉”

Zarin, 59, for her part, wrote on her account, “The rumors are TRUE! I’m back competing on the new reality competition show – let’s find out who the real GOAT is 🐐 Coming to @amazonfreevee 📺”

Other names in the cast include The Bachelor’s Joe Amabile, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, FBoy Island’s CJ Franco, Survivor winner Wendall Holland, Real World alum Teck Holmes, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, 90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield, Big Brother’s Da’Vonne Rogers, The Circle winner Joey Sasso, Holiday Baking Championship personality Jason Smith and Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

The GOAT comes from producers of The Bachelor and The Office.