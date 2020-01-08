Water weary! Kristen Stewart is not a fan of water — so much so that she admitted that doing the water-based horror film Underwater was not her best move.

“I’m really scared of the water,” Stewart, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Underwater special fan screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 7.

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress rarely backs down from a challenge, but subjecting herself to water was hard even by her standards.

“I’ve never done anything that I thought was going [to be] super easy or comfy,” she explained. “So it makes sense that I chose this. But, like, in a literal sense, it’s ridiculous that I did this movie. Like, really ridiculous.”

The film centers around the aftermath of an earthquake that traps a crew of six people stationed on an underwater research facility. The group must walk across the ocean floor — while being hunted by mythical sea monsters — to find safety on another rig.

With the entire premise of Underwater revolving around being submerged in the sea, the Charlie’s Angels star cannot believe she made it through filming.

“It was not fun. I hated it,” the Twilight star said on Tuesday. “I would usually not be allowed to say that. Cause you’re like, ‘Oh no, highlight the good parts at least.’ It’s a horror movie. It was awful. It was really hard. I was scared the whole time.”

Stewart is no stranger to going outside her comfort zone for her craft. During an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2019, the Still Alice actress got real about the early days of her career.

“I think I’ve grown out of this, but I used to be really frustrated that because I didn’t leap willingly into being at the center of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an asshole,” the California native told the publication for its September cover story. “I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me.”

Underwater hits theaters on Friday, January 10.