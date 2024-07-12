Kristin Booth’s love for the Postables runs deep — so much so that she calls her Signed, Sealed, Delivered costars a “little dysfunctional family.”

Booth, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 9, while promoting Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, that she came up with the endearing descriptor because, “It’s been 11 years and we know each other very well and we know each other’s buttons.”

The actress, who plays Shane McInerney in the Hallmark Mystery franchise, joked, “It’s kind of like getting together for Christmas or Thanksgiving every time we do one of these things.”

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered main cast consists of Shane (Booth), Shane’s husband, Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), and the husband and wife pair Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson) and Rita Haywith (Crystal Lowe).

Booth confessed that when push comes to shove, she and the rest of the Postables — a.k.a. the members of Denver’s Dead Letter Postal Office — “love each other fiercely.”

In fact, Booth told Us that she and Lowe, 43, are “best friends” who “keep in touch” in between their Hallmark movies, the last of which aired in 2021.

“We talk to each other almost every day,” she said of Lowe, revealing that they aren’t alone. “We keep in touch with the others as well. And I’m always in communication with [creator] Martha [Williamson], too.”

Booth gushed, “It’s a wonderful, talented group of people. And [it’s] so much fun to be able to come back and do it all over again” for A Tale of Three Letters, which premieres on Friday, July 12.

The Hallmark star, who has now appeared in 12 Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies, noted that one of her favorite things about the film franchise is Shane and Rita’s dynamic. In fact, Booth said it resembles her connection with Lowe off screen.

“I think Shane and Rita — it’s such a great example of what a female friendship can be. It can be so supportive, loving, fun, ridiculous, like, all those things that female friendship is,” Booth told Us. “It’s so important as women to have these types of female friendships in our lives. And I love that.”

She teased, “In some ways our relationship as Shane and Rita does mirror our relationship as Kristin and Crystal too, because we are fiercely loyal to each other. We will tell each other anything [and] trust each other implicitly.”

Booth continued: “What I love about Crystal, and what I also love about Shane and Rita, is there’s no envy or jealousy or malice there.” The actress revealed that she and Lowe are “really each other’s cheerleaders,” which she said, “I do feel that is very much the same with Shane and Rita.”

In the newest mystery, A Tale of Three Letters, Shane and Rita lean on each other as they hit different crossroads in their respective relationships. Shane and Oliver are trying to figure out how to be married when the movie begins, after just returning from their honeymoon.

Rita and Norman, meanwhile, are struggling to start a family of their own after taking in Charlie (Rhiannon Fish) and her daughter in 2021’s The Vows We Have Made. In addition to their personal issues, the Postables are tasked with delivering a series of letters that were nearly destroyed a decade prior.

“I think that theme of redemption and that it’s never too late to right a wrong, is one that really has stuck with me,” Booth told Us, while teasing what fans can expect in the latest installment. “This overlying theme of family and what is a family. … I think this film really does give a beautiful glimpse of acceptance with [families]. And when you are willing to accept, beautiful things grow.”

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters premieres on Hallmark Mystery Friday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET.