Hard pass. Kristin Cavallari revealed whether she wants more kids with husband Jay Cutler exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 28.

“No. That’s a hard no!” the Very Cavallari star, 32, dished to Us. The Uncommon James designer has her reasons. “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great … Why rock the boat?” she quipped.

The Laguna Beach alum also admitted she’s enjoying the independence her three children, Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, are exhibiting. “I’m happy with where my kids are at!” she gushed. “You can just get up and go, you don’t have to lug around the diaper bag anymore, like, Saylor’s out of diapers — all of those things are just really nice. Camden, my oldest, he’ll even go in the kitchen — he’s made himself cereal before. I’m like, ‘This is cool!’”

That also gives the reality star more time to spend with the retired football player, 35, whom she admitted she’s hit a “serious funk” with in an exclusive season 2 trailer of her E! hit.

“When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life,” she told the athlete in the clip. “I don’t feel that from you.”

The Hills alum addressed their status with Us on Thursday. “I mean, it’s marriage. It’s ups and downs, and I think for us we’ve really switched roles,” she said. “We went from it being about Jay’s career and his schedule and everything, to now, Uncommon James has been really taking off and the show and everything, and he’s at home. So, it’s just been trying to navigate this new normal. But I mean, things are fine. It’s all good!”

The former Chicago Bears quarterback, in fact, accompanied his wife to New York City for her Oscars dress fitting in February, where they spent two romantic days sans kids. “We had such a great time, we’re able to bring that home with us and have that kind of carry though … it was just nice just to be the two of us. … You can go from hating them one minute to all of a sudden you’re madly in love again!” she said “It’s just the ebbs and flows of marriage, and we were just honest about it this season.”

Speaking her truth is a main theme for Cavallari in season 2, which she promised will start with a bang. “It’s very personal and because you get to see all of my best friends and obviously open up about my relationship and some family stuff. I’m kind of putting it all out there. Take it or leave it.”

Season 2 of Very Cavallari premieres on E! on Sunday, March 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

