Oh baby! The Khloe Kardashian television pregnancy reveal we’ve all been waiting for finally arrived. While the Revenge Body host may be six months along as of January 2018, the Monday, January 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us a special glimpse into what she was going through at six weeks pregnant when she told both her family and Tristan Thompson’s family!

“I’m pregnant,” Khloe admitted emotionally, while holding a positive pregnancy test … but not to her family. Instead, she first told her assistant, Alexa Okyle. Khloe also described the moment she told Tristan via Facetime: “He was like, ‘Wait are you kidding or serious?’” Khloe, who decided to hold off on telling her family in favor of saving the big reveal for an upcoming barbecue, found herself in the odd position of sharing the news with just her Alexa, Tristan … and probably a few production crew members.

Kourtney Jokes Khloe’s Gained Weight Before Pregnancy Reveal

In a moment of dramatic irony, Khloe found herself in a pickle when sister Kourtney Kardashian kept asking Khloe about her diet routine. Kourtney, in typical blunt fashion, remarked, “You’ve gained a few pounds.” She then added, “Have you amped up the eating since Tristan’s been back?”

She was shocked with the rest of the family when Khloe and Tristan revealed the news in Kris Jenner’s backyard to an audience of both of their families. A choked up and nervous Khloe admitted, while holding niece Dream Kardashian, “We’re so lucky and blessed to have everyone here … we’re having a baby.”

Kylie Finds Out Over FaceTime

Kris’ initial reaction was a sense of relief that Khloe would never be childless. The matriarch admitted, “I always thought that Khloe would may be one of those women who never had kids.” Khloe then revealed the timeline of her pregnancy saying offhandedly, “I’ll be six weeks on Tuesday.”

In a nearly cringe-worthy moment of pink elephants, Khloe told Kylie Jenner the news via Facetime – of course, there was no mention of Kylie’s pregnancy. Kylie seemed overjoyed that Khloe was pregnant saying, while Kim Kardashian later admitted she was “actually pregnant” so they could go through the pregnancy together.

While the pregnancy reveal was the highlight of the special Monday night episode, another highlight was when Kim admitting she had glam squad requests in her will – she always will have her hair done, even if in a coma.

