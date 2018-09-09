A family that feuds together, stays together! Drama erupted as the Kardashian family participated in a celebrity edition of the Steve Harvey hosted show, Family Feud on the Sunday, September 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The drama began when, just 24 hours before the taping, Kris Jenner discovered that the family’s opponent, the Hilton family, had dropped out. Without hesitation Kim Kardashian suggested husband Kanye West as an option, and soon it was decided that she would join Kanye and his cousins on the opposing team against Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and their cousin Cici Bussey.

To combat the uneven number between the two teams, Kim suggested that family friend Jonathan Cheban fly out from Miami at 4 that morning to participate on Kris and Khloe’s team. Khloe, not loving the suggestion, stated the obvious: “Love Jonathan and all but he’s not a Kardashian.”

On the day of the taping, the majority of the Kardashian family wanted their grandmother, Mary Jo, to take Jonathan’s place on the show. “Jonathan should not be on our team,” Khloe stated, but a flustered Kim rebuttled: “How do I break the news to Jonathan that he’s not gonna play, and he just got on a plane at the drop of a dime.”

When Khloe suggested Jonathan go on Kim and Kanye’s team, Kanye shut the idea down saying, “Jonathan’s a big boy … I’m not going to kick one of my family [members] off TV. It’s their first time on TV. Jonathan gets on TV all the time.”

Eventually, Steve Harvey stepped in and solved the problem himself, saying they could put Kris and MJ on the same mic and have an uneven number of teammates. Upon losing against her own family, Kim threw Kanye’s cousins under the bus, saying, “Kanye’s cousins sunk it for us, not gonna lie.”

While the rest of the family feuded on a game show, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick found themselves in a feud of their own when Kourtney became upset about Sofia Richie meeting her children. Scott called Kris to explain the scenario.

“So last night we got home, the kids were there. So, of course, they met my girlfriend,” he told her. Kris then appeared to take Scott’s side. “I don’t understand why she can introduce her boyfriend to the kids but you can’t introduce your girlfriend,” she told him.

Before resolving the conflict, Scott accused Kourtney of being “overly controlling.” She defended herself saying, “We have rules. Kids need rules. It’s not hard.” In a testimonial, the mother of three added that being controlling or not has nothing to do with the situation. “He gets everyone on his side and tries to play the victim,” she said. Regardless, she said that eventually Scott apologized for not giving her a heads up

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

