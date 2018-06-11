Kanye West is in a good place. During the Sunday, June 11, episode of Celebrity Family Feud, West was joined by wife Kim Kardashian West and three of his cousins as they went head-to-head with the Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Mary Jo Campbell, Kim’s cousin CiCi Bussey and Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban.

Apparently (spoiler alert) West, 41, doesn’t have to win to be happy: His team didn’t even come close, but from start to finish, he wore a giant smile across his face. While both teams were competing for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, he and his wife attempted to take down her very competitive family.

West, who publicly supported President Donald Trump in recent tweets, didn’t even frown when Trump’s name was brought up. When host Steve Harvey asked, “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?” Kendall answered, “Donald Trump,” and she got a point.

Twitter users – including Kim, 37 – were very amused with West’s happiness on the game show.

Kanye has a permanent smile on his face during this whole Family Feud episode — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2018

“Can we appreciate how beautiful @kanyewest smile is!! He was all smiles trough out the show,” one fan said. Another added: “So, I’ve never been a fan of moody @kanyewest But seeing him tonight on #FamilyFeud l, I saw a huge smile on his face and I am a new fan! Love you Kanye!!”

I've never seen Kanye West smile as much as he has on this episode of Family Fued. — KarleeLorraine✨ (@Karlee_Lorraine) June 11, 2018

Guys Kanye West has the cutest smile 😭. — Lesego Matlou (@Lexego_) June 11, 2018

Fell in love with @kanyewest smile tonight on #FamilyFeud — Donnamarieexo (@donnamariee2) June 11, 2018

#CelebrityFamilyFeud is making me fall in love with @kanyewest. How sweet is he and that smile is legit! Nice choice, @KimKardashian — Lo (@laurenh50967047) June 11, 2018

Lol I’m watching the family feud episode with Kanye West and he is cheesing so hard. I’ve never seen him smile this much 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 — Teyoncé 🍀👸🏽 (@teeairawr) June 11, 2018

Even though the Kardashian family won, they let Kim and West play “Fast Money,” winning home $25,000 to the Children’s Hospital.

Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

