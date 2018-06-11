TV

Kanye West Can’t Stop Smiling on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and Twitter Loves It

Kanye West is in a good place. During the Sunday, June 11, episode of Celebrity Family Feud, West was joined by wife Kim Kardashian West and three of his cousins as they went head-to-head with the Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Mary Jo Campbell, Kim’s cousin CiCi Bussey and Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban.

Apparently (spoiler alert) West, 41, doesn’t have to win to be happy: His team didn’t even come close, but from start to finish, he wore a giant smile across his face. While both teams were competing for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, he and his wife attempted to take down her very competitive family.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West appear on 'Celebrity Family Feud.'
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West appear on ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Byron Cohen/ABC

West, who publicly supported President Donald Trump in recent tweets, didn’t even frown when Trump’s name was brought up. When host Steve Harvey asked, “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?” Kendall answered, “Donald Trump,” and she got a point.

Twitter users – including Kim, 37 – were very amused with West’s happiness on the game show.

“Can we appreciate how beautiful @kanyewest smile is!! He was all smiles trough out the show,” one fan said. Another added: “So, I’ve never been a fan of moody @kanyewest But seeing him tonight on #FamilyFeud l, I saw a huge smile on his face and I am a new fan! Love you Kanye!!”

Even though the Kardashian family won, they let Kim and West play “Fast Money,” winning home $25,000 to the Children’s Hospital.

Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

