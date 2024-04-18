Kyle Richards thinks Crystal Kung Minkoff’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was “sad,” but the RHOBH mainstay is excited for Crystal’s future.

“I have kind of mixed feelings,” Kyle, 55, explained in a Tuesday, April 16, appearance on Amazon Live. “Not because of her, just because, I’m like, ‘Yes it’s probably disappointing, but also, life’s great without reality television.’ It’s not like, ‘Oh, my God, poor Crystal.’ She has a great family, and there is a lot to say for not doing that.”

Crystal, 41, announced via an Instagram video on Monday, April 15, that she would not return for a fourth season on the show.

“Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” she said. “Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

Related: A-List Celebs Mourn Crystal Minkoff's 'RHOBH' Exit Alongside Bravo Stars Crystal Minkoff‘s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reminded Us that celebrities are Bravo fans too as Octavia Spencer, Paula Abdul and more reacted to the casting news. “You’ll be missed!” Spencer wrote as Abdul called Crystal “so beautiful” amid the shakeup. Crystal took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to announce that […]

Crystal added that the visibility she was able to provide as an Asian American woman and someone who has battled an eating disorder has made the experience all the more rewarding.

“I have since just really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people,” she said. “I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s. I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys.”

Crystal reiterated her gratitude for the RHOBH fans’ support and teased a little bit about what’s to come.

“I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that has been my biggest gift of filming this show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories,” she said.

An insider told Us Weekly, meanwhile, that Crystal is “devastated” by her departure from the show.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now?' It turns out some diamonds aren’t forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have exited the series and moved on. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first […]

“She was fired because she didn’t deliver,” the insider said. “Producers told her she doesn’t have a story line, so they had to let her go.”

As for Kyle, she has yet to confirm that she will return. Kyle is the only remaining original cast member from RHOBH’s first season.

“I haven’t said anything yet,” she said. “I know there’s reports online that I’m not coming back, I am coming back. That conversation actually is TBD.”

She added, “I don’t know. I mean, yesterday, we spoke in a group, all of us, about Crystal. We didn’t talk about everyone else. So, I just honestly haven’t even wanted to talk about that.”