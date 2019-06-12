LVP out, Kathy Hilton in? Kyle Richards thinks her eldest sister would be a great addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Vanderpump’s exit.

“I would be happy if my sister [joined],” the former American Woman producer, 50, said on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow on Tuesday, June 11. “I’ve had one sister on [Kim Richards]. Why not have another sister on?”

So, why does Kyle believe viewers would enjoy watching Hilton? “People don’t know this, [but] she’s one of the funniest people there is,” she explained. “She’s a practical joker, and she’s very, very funny. So I think she’d be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Andy Cohen’s best friend Bruce Bozzi sparked rumors that the socialite, 60, would be joining the Bravo reality series when he shared a photo of her and Cohen, 51, together at dinner. “Sign on the dotted line… a true diamond in Beverly Hills.. @kathyhilton ! #RHOBH!” Bozzi captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, June 8.

On Tuesday, the TV host clarified exactly what went down. “The truth is, I went to Mr Chow in Beverly Hills and Kathy was at the table next to us,” he told WWHL viewers. “We took a photo together, which is how that whole [thing started]. Never say never!”

Hilton previously laughed off the rumors on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, when she uploaded a video of herself giving a botched haircut. “Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair,” she joked in the caption.

Bravo producers may need to find a new cast member after Vanderpump, 58, quit the show in the wake of season 9’s PuppyGate controversy. “I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us exclusively on Thursday, June 7. “The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Vanderpump, Kyle and Kim, 54, were three of Beverly Hills’ six original Housewives.

