A scene out of a horror movie. While shooting a scene of L.A.’s Finest, the upcoming offshoot from the Bad Boys movies, coshowrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier were both injured due to a horrific on-set accident on February 20.

Both showrunners, as well as other producers, were in the video village area on set in San Pedro, California, on Thursday when a stunt car reportedly crashed into a crate, which then smashed into the group, Deadline reports. Sonnier, 36, and Margolis, 38, were both sent to the hospital; Margolis was released shortly after but Sonnier’s leg was pinned and reportedly had to be partially amputated just below the knee.

Maria Dowd, whose daughter is part of L.A.’s Finest’s costume design team, revealed more details in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 28.

“It was a rare day I was on set (at basecamp), to present a team gift to LA’s Finest Costume Designer and my eldest daughter Janelle Nicole Carothers. And, then we received word that shook our worlds in that moment in time,” she wrote. “One of the show’s producers and writers, Brandon Sonnier, was in an accident, when a stunt went wrong on the set of the TV show. His foot was badly injured and was ultimately removed on Sunday. Aside from this humongous life change, he is going to be ok. The extent of his injuries were so severe that amputation is what Brandon & Sarah wanted.”

She continued: “A husband and father of 4 small children, Brandon is young and strong and has a lot of willpower – all signs point to him living a normal life with prostheses – after a long road of therapies and such, of course.”

Additionally, she shared the link to a MealTrain.com page to donate to the family. “Brandon and Sarah’s parents are staying at their home to help with the kids, so please note that food delivery should account for 2 extra adults (4 adults and 4 children) until March 8,” she wrote. “They are looking forward to getting home soon, and are working on getting the house ready for Brandon’s return, which will hopefully be before the end of the week. It has been an exhausting few days for them but they are going to be ok in the long run. Brandon wants everyone to know that he has received all of your thoughts and well wishes and they mean so much to him.”

The family had raised $36,000 at the time the story was published.

