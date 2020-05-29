Her muse? Lady Gaga fans are convinced that one of the songs on her new album, Chromatica, was inspired by her relationship with ex-fiancé Christian Carino.

In the second verse of “Fun Tonight,” the Grammy winner, 34, sings, “You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though you know it causes me pain / I feel like I’m in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell / What happens now? I’m not OK / And if I scream, you walk away / When I’m sad, you just wanna play / I’ve had enough, why do I stay?”

Gaga told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe ahead of the album’s release on Friday, May 29, that the track “means a lot” to her, explaining, “For so many nights, people I love would try to come up to me and try to make me smile or laugh, but I just couldn’t. I had no ability to be happy.”

After Little Monsters heard the song in full, many of them flocked to Twitter to speculate that it is about the talent agent, to whom the A Star Is Born actress was engaged from 2017 to 2019.

“Fun tonight drags carino so hard OMFG SHE SNAPPED,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Can we talk about how hard gaga dragged carino in fun tonight.”

A third Twitter user noted that Gaga has a tendency to “be a little cryptic with her relationship references” in her music, but wrote that they “agree that Fun Tonight is about Carino.”

The former couple’s romance first made headlines in February 2017 ahead of the pop star’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LI. Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement that summer, although Gaga did not publicly call Carino her “fiancé” until October 2018. Five months later, however, Us confirmed that they had called it quits.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

A second insider revealed that the “Bad Romance” singer “was the one who broke things off,” adding, “He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

In April 2019, a third source told Us exclusively that Gaga had “been hounded by Christian” and “told him not to contact her” anymore. However, they started talking again as friends later that year.

The Oscar winner is currently dating Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky.