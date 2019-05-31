Like a pro! Lady Gaga recovered nicely after nearly falling on stage during a concert in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 30.

While performing her 2011 single “Judas,” the pop star, 33, stood on top of a larger-than-life robot-like prop. After singing the song’s opening lines, she attempted to climb down to the main stage but slipped along the way. Fortunately, two of her backup dancers were right there to catch her before she fell.

Through it all, Gaga managed to sound pitch-perfect, only pausing for a brief moment before resuming the track, according to a video shared on Instagram by a concertgoer.

Naturally, the nine-time Grammy winner’s fans, collectively known as the Little Monsters, panicked over her scary stumble from her Enigma residency. “Sweet baby Jesus THANK GOD the guys caught her,” one concerned Twitter user wrote. “She kept it going as if nothing happened though.”

Other fans worried that Gaga could have injured her hip, like she did in 2013 in the midst of her Born This Way Ball tour. At that time, she tore a ring of soft tissue in her right hip and had to undergo surgery, forcing her to cancel the remaining dates of the world tour.

“She almost break [sic] her hip again,” one fan tweeted after Thursday’s scare. Another user wrote, “The mdfkin hip!!!!! THE HIP!!!!!”

In lighter news, the A Star Is Born actress launched her Haus of Gaga exhibition at the Park MGM resort and casino in Sin City to coincide with Thursday’s performance. It gives diehard fans a chance to see some of Gaga’s iconic costumes from the past decade, including the meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and the elaborate headpiece from her 2010 “Telephone” music video.

Gaga kicked off her Enigma residency at the Park Theater on December 28, 2018. In addition to the traditional pop show featuring her greatest hits, she also performs a Jazz and Piano show with classics from the Great American Songbook as well as stripped-down version of her own singles.

