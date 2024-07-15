Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves left little doubt about his feelings on new teammate Bronny James.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Reaves, 26, made a strong statement to critics of the Lakers drafting Bronny, 19, the oldest son of LeBron James, in last month’s NBA Draft.

“Most of the criticism comes from people that really don’t have anything going on,” Reaves said Saturday, July 13, at the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “They can go figure out something else to do.”

Reaves — an ambassador for TravisMathew who was decked out in the apparel brand’s gear for the celebrity golf tournament all weekend — further indicated that he’s ready to welcome Bronny into the Lakers family with open arms.

“I’m super excited,” Reaves, who was signed by the franchise in 2021, said. “The kid’s gonna get a bad rap because his dad’s LeBron and the expectations are going to be super high. I know for a fact that he just wants to create his own lane and wants to be as good as he can. You tip your hat to a guy like that.”

Bronny was drafted by the Lakers after playing one season at the University of Southern California, where he averaged 4.8 points per game. Critics have pointed to nepotism and his father’s influence as a major reasons for his second-round selection — but Reaves isn’t expecting the weight on Bronny’s shoulders to cripple him.

“He’s been in the spotlight ever since he’s been young,” he noted. “He handles it like a professional already. I know he’ll do the same coming in here. He’ll put the work in.”

However, Reaves joked about being off the hook for a teaching role during Bronny’s first year as a pro.

“If I have LeBron as my dad, I don’t know if I’m relying on me to be a mentor,” Reaves said with a laugh.

In addition to drafting Bronny, the Lakers made another splash this offseason when they hired former Duke star and ESPN analyst JJ Redick as their new head coach.

Given the fact that Redick, 40, has no prior professional coaching experience, the decision also raised some eyebrows. But Reaves is similarly unfazed about daggers being thrown at the new guy in charge.

“I mean, I’m out here golfing and people are heckling me about golf. I don’t even golf for a living,” Reaves said. “So you’re always going to get [criticism]. If you aren’t getting some, you probably aren’t doing something right. He’s one of the most hated people in Duke history, so I’m sure it’s fueling him to learn more, ask questions and be the best coach he can be. People are gonna say whatever the hell they wanna say.”

Before basketball season tips off in October, Reaves has been working on his golf game.

The former Oklahoma Sooner star — who has been a brand ambassador for TravisMathew since February — spoke to Us after his second round the star-studded American Century Championship, where he ultimately finished in a tie for 13th place. While he didn’t take home the trophy, he gushed about the unique experience of competing in such a raucous environment.

“It’s super cool,” he said about his first time at the tournament. “There are people all the way down the holes. You’ve got boats out there. It’s fun to get around to the kids, sign stuff, take pictures and just have fun with the whole thing.”

The 2024 American Century Championships were won by former pro tennis player Mardy Fish, with recently-retired NHL star Joe Pavelski and LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam finishing in second and third, respectively.