Jason Kelce is all about giving back to the fans, signing autographs for anyone of all ages — including newborns.

On Sunday, July 14, Kelce, 36, autographed a baby’s onesie in between holes at the 35th annual American Century Championship charity golf tournament. In footage obtained by Us Weekly, the former football player signed his name on the blue shirt a fussy toddler was wearing. The little one’s parent had held their child up in the air so Kelce could add his signature.

Kelce, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, has frequently signed fans’ children after discussing the topic on a now-viral episode of his “New Heights” podcast in August 2023. At the time, Jason asked brother Travis Kelce about the “weirdest” thing he’s been asked to autograph.

“I’ve been asked to sign a baby,” Travis, 34, replied, which Jason initially called “pretty weird.”

Travis rebuffed his sibling’s perspective. “Kids come up to me [and ask], ‘Can you sign my arm? I’m like, I got to get parental consent, but the parent was the one that actually asked me to sign their baby.”

Travis ultimately opted against marking up the baby because he didn’t “want to put [a] Sharpie” on their skin.

“If that baby would have went to the hospital, [I would have felt responsible],” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “[If they] lick their skin. You’re a dad, you should know these kinds of things.”

Jason, however, pointed out that his three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 12 months, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce — have “ingested things way worse” things than accidentally licking permanent marker ink.

“The first baby, you drop the pacifier on the ground and you gotta pick it up and put it in boiling water,” Jason said. “Make sure it’s completely sanitary before you put it back in the kid’s mouth. You know what happens now with Elliotte? That thing could be under the couch living its life [and] if she’s crying, I’m picking it up, giving it the wipe-off and it’s going in the mouth.”

Using that logic, Jason had no fear when it comes to signing babies. Throughout his final NFL season, Jason took many Eagles parents up on their requests to write on their children.

Jason confirmed his retirement from the Eagles in March.

“Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he said during a press conference. “It’s only too poetic [that] I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love. … Today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. It took a lot of hard work and determination to get here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”