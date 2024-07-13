Travis Kelce clearly has girlfriend Taylor Swift on his mind in the middle of his tee-time during the 35th annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California.

While teeing off on Saturday, July 13, Kelce, 34, did not fare as well as he might have hoped. “Oh, no,” he quipped before a heckler chimed in to remind him of what’s important.

“You still got Taylor,” the golf fan yelled out, per social media footage.

Kelce, while walking back to his caddy, turned and pointed at the man. “You ain’t lying there,” the NFL tight end replied. “Thank you for that.”

Kelce has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023. They went public that September and are now managing long distances. On Saturday, Swift headlined her first of two Eras Tour concerts in Milan.

The pop star is still supporting Kelce, though. On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram page celebrated Kelce topping ESPN’s list of the league’s tight ends.

“Travis Kelce, the Big Yeti himself, has been ranked as the NFL’s best tight end by exes, coaches, scouts and players,” the social media post read. “You might even say he knows how to ball.”

Swift, who dropped a “like” on the Instagram post, sings that same line on her The Tortured Poets Department song “So High School.”

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings on the track. “Brand new, full-throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

“So High School,” which Kelce previously confirmed has “sentimental” meaning, is presumed to chronicle how their romance recaptured her youth. The song is also featured on Swift’s Eras Tour setlist, where she performs on a set of bleachers beneath stadium-style LED lights. The choreography also features Swift’s backup dancers appearing to mimic the Grammy winner’s facial expressions at Kelce’s Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Kelce has been to many of Swift’s concerts, expertly performing the choreography from his perch in the VIP section.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce exclusively told Us Weekly in May of the concerts. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

While Kelce is not in Milan for Swift’s Italian run of shows, he still performed during the weekend golf tournament. On Friday, July 12, he was spotted grooving to Swift’s “Lavender Haze” while teeing off.

One day earlier, he participated in the event’s karaoke contest, singing Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” When it was announced that Kelce won, he gave a special shout-out to his girlfriend.

“Taylor, this is for you,” Kelce quipped, pretending to burst into tears. “I love you guys.”