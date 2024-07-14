Travis Kelce’s golf ball strayed a little off-course during the 35th annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, hitting spectators more than once.

While playing in the Friday, July 12, event in Lake Tahoe, California, Kelce, 34, accidentally hit a fan in the back of the head. Following the incident, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end came over to check on the woman, who was seen sitting on the ground.

Per footage obtained by TMZ, a man pressed a cloth to the woman’s head, which seemingly had streaks of blood in her hair. The paramedics were seen arriving to aid the woman, who eventually got up on her feet.

“The least I can do is take a picture,” Kelce said as he put his arm around the woman and smiled for a photo with her. As he began to leave the area, Kelce told the crowd, “Alright guys, I’m going to say you should probably move out of the way.”

Kelce’s ball also struck another fan on Friday, leading him to approach the man and apologize. “Sorry about that dude,” Kelce said as he extended his hand to the fan, per fan footage shared via TikTok. “I’ll kiss ya.”

Kelce then planted a quick kiss on the man’s shoulder, earning a smile from the fan and laughter from the crowd.

Kelce’s golfing on Saturday, July 13, did not start off on the right foot. While teeing off, Kelce quipped, “Oh no.”

“You still got Taylor [Swift],” a fan yelled to Kelce, per social media footage. (Kelce began dating Swift, 34, during summer 2023. The couple went public with their romance in September, when the pop star attended one of his NFL games.)

Kelce turned and pointed to the man, replying, “You ain’t lying there. Thank you for that.”

Ahead of the outing benefiting several charities, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, joked about the possibility of hitting a fan during their “New Heights” podcast.

“This is my first time out in Lake Tahoe, do you have any advice?” Jason, 36, asked Travis, who replied, “My advice would be just don’t feel bad if you hit somebody because they bought the ticket.”

Jason joked, “I don’t feel bad if I ever hit anybody.”

“It’s a bunch of amateurs out there trying to play golf so don’t feel bad,” Travis continued. “People have gotten hit before. They got EMTs, whatever it’s called, they got right there at every hole. Everybody will be fine.”