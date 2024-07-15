Travis Kelce loves to flaunt those impressive dance moves.

In footage captured by Us Weekly on Sunday, July 14, Kelce, 34, was seen dancing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” while taking part in the 35th annual American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, California.

While the Kansas City tight end maintained a solid game face for the most part, Kelce, 34, couldn’t resist grooving to the track when it played over speakers on the 17th hole at Edgewood Country Club.

As the chorus ran, “‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play,” Kelce was captured bopping his head to the beat.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

The athlete, who was competing on Sunday in the tournament’s final day, felt inspired to keep performing, offering a toe tap and lifting his arms in unison as the chorus’ lyrics, “Shake it off, shake it off,” played to the crowd.

Kelce’s killer moves delighted fans who cheered as he quickly returned his focus to the sporting event.

It wasn’t the only song by Swift, 34, to get Kelce moving. When “Down Bad” from The Tortured Poets Department was also played, Kelce was seen swaying to the song.

The lighthearted behavior came after Kelce’s golf ball strayed off-course several times during the event, resulting in the ball accidently hitting spectators more than once.

While playing on Friday, July 12, Kelce’s ball struck a fan in the back of the head, leading the pro footballer to check on the woman who had taken a seat on the ground.

Per footage obtained by TMZ, a man pressed a cloth to the woman’s head, which seemingly had streaks of blood in her hair. The paramedics were seen arriving to aid the woman, who eventually got up on her feet.

Related: Every Apparent Travis Kelce Nod Taylor Swift Made on 'Eras Tour' in 2024 Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management “The guy on the Chiefs” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into […]

“The least I can do is take a picture,” Kelce said as he put his arm around the woman and smiled for a photo with her. As he began to leave the area, Kelce told the crowd, “Alright guys, I’m going to say you should probably move out of the way.”

As for Kelce’s dance moves, they manage to impress no matter where he directs them.

During Swift’s first London Eras Tour show on June 21, Kelce was seen dancing in the crowd at Wembley Stadium. When the set list reached “So High School,” Kelce was even seen singing along to the lyrics while he moved to the track.

“Truth, dare, spin the bottle / You know how to ball I know Aristotle,” he belted out while smiling ear to ear.