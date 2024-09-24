Lala Kent did not hold back while sharing her feelings on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“It’s similar to when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake [City] started. It was like I loved it, but it was hard to watch because it was almost like I was watching just like home videos or something,” Lala, 34, said on the Monday, September 23, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I’m going to need someone to develop a show in Utah that is not so sketchy.”

Despite her take, the Vanderpump Rules star noted that she’s going to give the Hulu series another “chance.” She added, “But I’ve only seen the first episode and half of the second, and the only reason I got to the second was because I looked at my mom and I was like, ‘Do you wanna watch another?’ And she was like, ‘We can try it.’”

Lala continued, “And then half way through she goes, ‘Why are we still watching this?’ I was like, ‘I’m confused why we started the second episode.’”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been making waves since its premiere earlier this month. The show followed a group of Mormon mom influencers, dubbed MomTok, who made headlines in 2022 for their unconventional lifestyles.

The Hulu series began with Taylor Frankie Paul recapping her and then-husband Tate’s “soft swinging” scandal. After her split from Tate, Taylor moved on with Dakota Mortensen.

While the show chronicled the pair’s relationship ups and downs, the drama didn’t end after the cameras stopped rolling. During a recent exclusive interview with Us, Taylor admitted that the duo were on the rocks after Dakota watched the series.

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” Taylor told Us. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Taylor, who was emotional, noted that she’s “heartbroken.” She added, “It’s just a lot. I’m trying to cope.” While Taylor said she didn’t regret the show, Dakota was allegedly not happy with how he was portrayed.

“He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” she explained. “He’s like, ‘I look like this a—— to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”

