Anything can happen at SUR! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent spoke to Us Weekly about the possibility that exes Kristen Doute and James Kennedy hooked up after a trailer for the Bravo series seemingly implied they did.

“You know, I’m kind of a baby. I can only stay up until 2 a.m. and then I’m out. So I don’t know what exactly happened, but I do know that when there’s alcohol involved and you’re around someone that you’ve had a history with, I could see there being a little kissy kissy,” Kent told Us Weekly.

“I would not be surprised,” the reality TV personality added. “I’m not saying that it 100 percent happened, but I wouldn’t be shocked.”

Doute and Kennedy started dating in between seasons 2 and 3 of the Bravo series. The pair called it quits sometime in 2015, but hooked up at least once in season 4. Doute previously told Us that her most regrettable social media moment was every photo she posted with the DJ.

“I regret every photo that I’ve ever posted of James Kennedy and myself on Instagram, that I hopefully have been able to go back and delete,” she said. “Although they’ve carried over Facebook, and I get that share your memory. Do you remember from two years ago? I’m like, ‘No!’”

Since the duo ended their tumultuous relationship, they have both moved on. Doute is dating Brian Carter and Kennedy’s girlfriend’s name is Raquel Leviss. However, in the aforementioned trailer, Katie Maloney tells Doute, that “Tom said you and James hooked up.” In another scene, Kennedy yells, “I don’t cheat on my girlfriend!”

Kent also opened up about maintaining her friendship with Doute, Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, while also staying close to costar Scheana Marie, who the other three women do not like.

“I try to just let both groups know that don’t talk about Scheana when I’m with you, and don’t talk about Katie, Kristen, Stassi when I’m with Scheana,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator explained. “I feel like it’s easy to separate the two groups, as long as there’s that respect and the boundary.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

