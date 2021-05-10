Lara Jean and Peter forever? Lana Condor shared an update on whether the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before couple would make it work after the final film and it doesn’t look good!

“No, I don’t. … People hate that answer, but I don’t,” Condor, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Vera Bradley to launch their new Recycled Cotton collection. “I think that they would try their best. I think in college they would give it their college try. They try their best, but ultimately separate so they can grow apart.”

The To All the Boys franchise released its first film on Netflix in 2018 and its sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, in 2020. Fans got to see Lara Jean Song-Covey (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) fall in love and learn how to stay together amid love triangles and miscommunication. In the final movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the duo decided to try a long-distance relationship as they head off to different colleges.

While the Deadly Class alum thinks the twosome are “endgame,” they would need to take some time away from each other to make that possible.

“I do think they would meet after college, like, in the workplace, like, adults who’ve lived some life and then they would be together forever after that. But I do think they would take a break,” she told Us.

There may not be any plans for a fourth film at the moment, but Condor is full of ideas about what may come next.

“I would love to see Lara Jean as a 28-year-old,” the actress shared. “In my head, I have this fantasy that she’s living in New York and she’s a journalist or she’s writing in some capacity. Because I think that obviously books are her thing and she loses herself in them.

She added: “I’d love for them to reunite after, like, years of being apart and getting to know each other as adults. That’s my dream. But no one has come to me with that. Just a dream manifesting.”

For now though, the X-Men: Apocalypse star is focused on other things, including the Recycled Cotton collection from Vera Bradley, which is launching on May 10.

“I think the brand champions and has always championed being very positive and optimistic. It wants to bring joy into the world,” Condor explained. “I think when you look at their pieces and their different patterns, you can’t help but feel joy. … That’s something that I actively try every day to bring into my own life. So it felt very fitting.”

Condor, who has been a fan of the brand for a while, is especially thrilled with the sustainable aspect of the new cotton collection.

“I’m so excited about the new recycled cotton, because it’s one positive step forward to [doing] more,” she shared with Us. “I’m excited for people to get their hands on it because it functions and has the same feel and softness and durability as conventional cotton. But it’s so much better for the earth.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi