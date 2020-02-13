Warning: This story contains spoilers from To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Throw out the rulebook! Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) traded their contract for a shot at real love in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, taking their relationship to another level in the process.

Peter and Lara Jean began the film — released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12 — in their new-romance bubble. They went on their first real date and promised to protect each other’s hearts, but trouble began brewing when John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), another of Lara Jean’s love letter recipients, popped up with a clear crush on the leading lady.

Secrets, lies and exes threatened to ruin Kavinsky and LJ, but the two overcame their struggles to reconcile by the end of the movie. Of course, the conclusion set the stage for the third and final film in the series: To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. (A release date for the follow-up has not yet been announced.)

Jenny Han, who wrote the trilogy of books, teased the pair’s dynamic in P.S. I Still Love You. “[Fans are] gonna love to see Lara Jean and Peter as a couple,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think in the first film we saw them falling in love, but we didn’t see them as a real, not fake, couple.”

The author assured Us that “the spirit of the film is very much still in line with the book,” which ultimately proved true.

Despite her soft spot for Peter, Han understood the appeal of John Ambrose. “There’s a strong possibility that Team John will continue to grow after they see this film,” she hinted. “I’ll say that he and Lara Jean have such a connection with each other and I think it’s one that the audience will be drawn into. … I think he is going to steal hearts left and right.”

Scroll to see Lara Jean and Peter’s most romantic moments from the sequel — in GIF form!

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.