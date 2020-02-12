Nothing but praise! Lana Condor revealed why her To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You costar Jordan Fisher is a great addition to the Netflix sequel.

“Jordan came in with a much more sensitive, friendly, kind of quirky energy that no one else brought,” Condor, 22, told Variety on Wednesday, February 12. “He was perfect for it.”

Fisher, 25, stars as John Ambrose McClaren opposite Condor’s character Lara Jean. The anticipated sequel picks back up where things left off between Lara and her beau, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), in 2018’s To All the Boys I Loved Before, based off author Jenny Han’s book series. As their love story continues to blossom, the couple encounters a bump along the way when Lara’s childhood crush — Fisher’s John — re-enters the picture.

In Condor’s interview with Variety, the Deadly Class alum admitted she has a hard time picking between Team Peter or Team John Ambrose.

“This question keeps me up at night. It does,” she explained. “I think Peter challenges Lara Jean. It’s easy with John Ambrose, but Peter challenges her. So, I’m like, ‘I feel like it’s Peter, but John Ambrose is probably ‘end game.’”

Condor argued that John is “husband material” in comparison to Peter.

Speaking to Insider, Fisher shared his thoughts on his character, John, and how he fits into the equation. “He’s somebody that you just kind of naturally root for,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said on Tuesday, February 11. “He’s a good guy. He’s a sweet guy. He’s kind. He’s intentional and he’s thoughtful. He’s sophisticated.”

Fisher added, “He’s all the things that you would love to see in a partner, especially for somebody like Lara Jean. They kind of march to the beat of the same drum, and they understand each other so well and have history.”

After the first To All the Boys film hit the scene in the summer of 2018, Netflix greenlit a sequel that December. Though To All the Boys is a trilogy, Condor admitted that she never expected the rom-com to score a sequel.

“I didn’t know there was going to be a sequel until maybe a couple weeks before everyone else knew,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV Talks series in January 2019. “I woke up the next day in Africa on [a] safari and one of the camp supervisors came up to me and said, ‘This is so exciting! Did you see? You’re getting a sequel! You posted it!’ My phone did blow up when I got service, which was like a week later. All I wanted was to get on wifi to see what everyone was saying!”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, February 12.