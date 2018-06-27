Lark Voorhies Visits ‘Saved by the Bell’ Pop-Up Diner: Photo!

Time out! Lark Voorhies made a surprise appearance at the Saved by the Bell pop-up diner in West Hollywood on Tuesday, June 26 – and got into character!

The actress played Lisa Turtle on the beloved series, which ran from 1989 to 1992. Voorhies also was one of the original stars to appear in Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

Lisa Turtle was best known at Bayside High for her stellar fashion – and, well, the fact that Samuel “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond) had a huge crush on her. In one memorable episode, the pair took part in a dance-off at The Max even though she had a sprained ankle. On Tuesday, Voorhies paid tribute to the scene by posing with a pair of crutches.

“Preppies!!! Lisa Turtle aka @reallarkvoorhies made a special stop in tonight!” the official Instagram account for the diner shared. “Yes, The Sprain was in full effect! Amazing experience!”

For the most part, Voorhies, now 44, has stayed out of the public eye since the show. In December 2015, her rep denied that the actress has lupus in a statement to Us Weekly after a post was shared on a fake social media account. That same year, the star divorced her husband, Jimmy Green, after tying the knot in Las Vegas six months earlier.

Saved by the Bell also starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano). Voorhies and Gosselaar reportedly dated offscreen during the series for three years.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!