From Elmo’s viral moment to a live feud with Larry David, the Sesame Street character has had quite the week.

During a Thursday, February 1, appearance on the Today show, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 76, was walking to join Elmo on stage. As David approached the puppet, he grabbed Elmo’s face and shook him up. David’s violent greeting took hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin by surprise. After the interaction, David began to walk away and Elmo called out to him.

“Mr. Larry, wait! Elmo loved you before!” he shouted. “Let’s talk about how you’re feeling.”

While off camera, David quipped, “Somebody had to do it!”

David then took his seat on the other side of the studio. Al Roker found himself in the middle of the drama and attempted to give a weather report while holding back laughter.

When it came time for Kotb, 59, and Guthrie, 52, to sit down with David, the pair made the comedian apologize to Elmo for his actions earlier. Guthrie told David to speak from his “heart,” to which he retorted, “From where? What organ are you talking about?”

“Elmo. I just want to apologize,” David said before he started giggling.

Elmo subsequently accepted the actor’s apology but David didn’t hear him as the duo were on opposite sides of the room.

“Elmo accepts your apology!” the puppet shouted from across the room.

David thanked Elmo by impersonating the character’s high-pitched voice.

“Elmo, you’re such a sweetheart,” Guthrie said to the puppet before referring back to David. “Larry, you are not a sweetheart. Have you ever heard that?”

David turned to Guthrie and reiterated he was sorry, which Kotb acknowledged she could tell his remarks were genuine.

Elmo made his Today appearance to talk about his viral moment earlier this week. The character took to X to ask his followers how they were feeling.

“Elmo is just checking in!” he wrote via X on Monday, January 29, “How is everybody doing?”

The response to his question earned a variety of responses including many users sharing how they were not faring well and took the opportunity to trauma dump on the character.

“Elmo we are tired,” one person wrote while another responded, “I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking.”

The following day, Elmo reacted to the response to his now-viral tweet.

“Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing,” he penned. “Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing.”

After Elmo’s tweet went viral, Sesame Street launched their emotional wellbeing campaign and now provides resources on their website for families to address mental health.