Taylor Swift’s red coat just got the stamp of approval from an unexpected source — and he lives on Sesame Street.

Swift, 33, made a memorable appearance at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3. There, she repped the Chief’s colors while cheering on Travis Kelce in an oversized red teddy coat by Stella McCartney, which she wore on top of a black turtleneck, a mini wrap skirt by Louis Vuitton, and black heeled leather boots.

The next day, on Monday, December 4, the one-and-only Elmo took to X, formerly known as twitter, to express his adoration of the fuzzy red coat. He wrote: “Call it what you want, but Elmo thinks that coat is so gorgeous, Ms. @taylorswift13!” followed by a hand heart emoji.

Fans flocked to the comments with one jokingly remarking, “she made that coat with your mother’s fur.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Other fans were taken aback that Elmo is an apparent fan of Swift’s album Reputation (“Call It What You Want” is one of the popular songs on the album). One wrote, “Shocked that @Elmo is such a reputation stan, cause I thought RED would be his number 1!” Another commented, “omg reputation (Elmo’s Version) incoming? 👀❤️”

Although Elmo is an unexpected fashion critic, given the likeness of his red fur to Swift’s red coat, his approval makes perfect sense.

Swift’s coat also made headlines this week when fans speculated whether or not she had borrowed the statement piece from friend Brittany Mahomes’ wardrobe. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wore an almost identical red coat when she attended one of her husband’s games in November 2022.

All year, the “Cruel Summer” singer has been serving up memorable fashion moments left and right, whether it’s been during her popular Eras Tour, out for dinner with friends in New York City, in and out of the famous Electric Lady Studios, or attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in their signature red, white and gold colors.

Related: See Every Time Taylor Swift Matched Her Outfit to an Album Era Taylor Swift has a big reputation in the fashion industry. Whenever Swift releases a new album, her style famously changes to match its respective vibe. From whimsical dresses to sequined getups, we can’t get enough of her ever-changing fashion eras. When she first dropped her self-titled debut album in 2006, we were blessed with cowgirl […]

The red teddy coat Swift wore on Sunday is one of many times the singer has pulled off a statement outerwear piece.

We can’t help but also be reminded of the custom purple fur coat by Oscar De La Renta that the singer wears during the “Lavender Haze” portion of her Eras Tour set. It also brings Us back to the white faux fur jacket she wore on top of the blue Moschino dress with crystal stars to the VMAs in 2022. Perhaps Swift’s most memorable coat of all time is the oversized bright pink fur coat she wore on the set of the “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019.