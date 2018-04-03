They have his full support! Larry King raved about the Roseanne reboot in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 3.

“I’ve always liked Roseanne [Barr]. I think that John Goodman is such an underrated actor as well. I think the show is great,” said the syndicated radio host, 84, who received his seventh Emmy nomination for Larry King Now in March. “It’s a great political balance of Roseanne liking Trump and her sister not. The writing on the show is so great. You have these two great characters and Roseanne is such a unique person.”

King also poked fun at 65-year-old Barr’s legendary performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at a baseball game in July 1990. “But she can’t sing the national anthem,” he teased. “Don’t let her do that again!”

Roseanne was renewed for season 2 after the revival premiere received massive ratings on March 27, with more than 18 million viewers tuning in. According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump called the Emmy-winning actress and show creator to congratulate her on the return’s success.

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr told Good Morning America on Friday, March 30, of the phone call. “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

The hit sitcom aired for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. In the reboot, Roseanne Conner (Barr) and sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) fight over their opposing political beliefs — Roseanne is a stanch Trump supporter, while Jackie is an extreme liberal.

Roseanne airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

