Lauren Graham Why I Think Gilmore Girls Is Way More Popular Now

It’s (maybe) happening! Lauren Graham discussed the legacy that Gilmore Girls left behind, and the possibility of the door still being open for more in the future for the series.

“It’s way more popular. It wasn’t that popular [when it originally aired],” the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum, 54, shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, March 31.

She went on to note how the show is being introduced to new generations because of streaming and the popularity it is gaining now. “We were on opposite Friends, no one really knew we were on. It was, like, a miracle every year we got picked up. The people who liked it, liked it, but it wasn’t, like, a big hit,” she continued. “It’s crazy. New generations keep watching it.”

Gilmore Girls originally aired between 2000 to 2007, with Graham portraying Lorelai Gilmore alongside Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory. The show also starred Melissa McCarthy, Milo Ventimiglia, Liza Weil, Scott Patterson, Jared Padalecki, Matt Czuchry and more.

Nine years after the series finale aired, Netflix dropped a four-part revival show, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, in 2016.

The show finding a new audience continues to “keep it alive” for Graham. “It’s fun because it’s different groups of people [that] are finding it and different generations,” she noted. “I just don’t want to get to the age where I’m frightening to children, where they’re like, ‘Where’s Lorelai? What happened?'”

Late last month, the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers actress added to the excitement by revealing that she has a Gilmore Girls clause built into her other work contracts in order to be available for more Stars Hollow.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” the Parenthood star told SiriusXM in March 2020. “And it’s not — I don’t want to start any new rumors — it’s not for any concrete reason.”

The inspiration behind the clause came from her bond with the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino. “I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past,” she continued. “So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”