Rollisi is back on Law & Order: SVU and things are getting domestic between Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

Mornings in the Rollins-Carisi household are chock full of chaos and pancakes — At least, that’s what it seems like in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Thursday, May 2, episode of Law and Order: SVU, titled “Prima Nocta.”

Yes, Rollins is back, and she’s pulling pranks on her husband by leaving pancakes in his briefcase.

“Do another one, with butter on it and syrup,” Rollins’ daughters, Jessie and Billie, tell their mom. The former SVU detective replies, “That would make too big of a mess.”

Related: Stars Who Left 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit': Where Are They Now? Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been going strong since 1999, but not all of its major characters have stayed throughout its long run. In fact, the only remaining original cast member from the show’s first season is Mariska Hargitay, whose character started as detective Olivia Benson and has since become the captain of […]

While Rollins welcomed Jessie with Declan Murphy (Donal Logue) during season 17 and Billie with Al Pollack (George Newbern) in season 20, it seems the girls have accepted Carisi as their father.

“Remember what I said, not a word to daddy. Not a word,” Rollins tells her daughters, as Carisi walks in the room, offering each of their children — including baby Dominick “Nicky” Carisi III who was baptized during the season 25 premiere in January.

“Sounds like you guys are having a little way too much fun,” Carisi jokes, before Billie spills the beans about the pancake in his briefcase. After the duo send their kids with the nanny to start their day, Rollins and Carisi have a moment to themselves.

“How long after I walk out this door, is it going to take for you to start freaking out?” Carisi asks his wife. Rollins replies, “I’ve only been unemployed since Friday, and I was bored being a professor.”

Carisi wonders if she’ll be OK “alone all day.” Rollins quips, “Just in the deafening silence surrounded by my own life choices? Pretty good.”

Rollins left best friend Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU squad during season 24 for a job teaching at Fordham University — which it seems did not pan out.

Related: Dick Wolf’s TV Universe: The Biggest and Best Crossover Connections All is fair in the Dick Wolf universe, including character crossovers and actors popping up on more than one series at a time. After getting his start as a writer on Hill Street Blues in 1985, Wolf to superstardom when he created Law & Order in 1990. He has since helmed multiple Law & Order […]

“Worst comes to worst, I can always get you a job as an investigator in the DA’s office,” Carisi offers. Rollins responds, “Oh, the DA’s office, working with you? So, we can be together all day and all night.”

Prior to the SVU season 25 premiere, Scanavino teased Carisi’s newfound domesticity exclusively with Us.

“In the beginning, there’s not too much dad Carisi, but I think there’s definitely going to be some, as we hit the midpoint in the season,” Scanavino said at the SVU 25th anniversary celebration in January. “I think that’s going to be the greatest thing ever. I think he always would’ve been a great dad. I’m so glad that now he gets to do that.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.