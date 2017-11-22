Law & Order: SVU will air an episode based on the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The long-running NBC show will tackle the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against the Hollywood film executive for an episode slated to air in 2018.

“We are hitting Harvey Weinstein head-on, but it’s not in the realm of the entertainment business,” executive producer Michael Chernuchin told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, November 22. “It’s a real important episode about the rape culture in an industry, and we wanted to try stretch the law to criminalize that sort of environment.”

The New York Times published a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the producer last month. Since then, more than 80 women have come forward with allegations against the producer, including actresses Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on October 8 and expelled by the Television Academy on November 6 and is currently under criminal investigation in New York City, Los Angeles and London. His wife of almost a decade, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him last month shortly after the scandal broke.

Last October, Law & Order pulled the “Unstoppable” episode, which centered on a politician facing scandals similar to President Donald Trump’s controversies during his campaign. The episode was said to focus on a politician whose campaign falls apart after a number of women come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against him.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

