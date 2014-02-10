Lea Michele's love for Cory Monteith will live on through song. On Monday, Feb. 10, the 27-year-old Glee actress released a first listen of the song "You're Mine" from her upcoming debut album, Louder. The new track is an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend and Glee costar, Cory Monteith.

"My next . . . track #YOUREMINE (available tomorrow) is my favorite song on #LOUDER," she tweeted Monday. "It's so special to me & it's story is so close to my heart."

In the touching track, Michele sings: "You're mine, for life/ And I'll be by your side/ We are entwined/ You're mine, for life/ Hold me until we go, oh yes, and you will love/ I'm yours, you're mine/ I'm yours, you're mine."

Michele previously told the December 2013 issue of Elle that "You're Mine" is dedicated to Monteith, and explained why she decided to add it to her album at the last minute. Monteith died back in July from a drug overdose at the age of 31.

"The album was done, and the label said, 'Do you want to add anything?' I was like, 'I might regret it if I don't,'" Michele told the magazine of adding the track. "It makes me so happy, this song. It makes me think so much of Cory. It was ours. When I think if him, I play this."

Listen to Michele's "You're Mine" track above and tell Us what you think.

