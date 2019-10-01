



is worried about having baby No. 3. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Teen Mom 2 , Victoria, 24, opens up to her sister, Leah Messer , about her fears surrounding the pregnancy.

“I feel like s–t. I’m upset to my stomach. I have had cramps here and there,” she tells Leah, adding that the doctor called her. “My progesterone levels are lower than they want them to be. My first pregnancy, when I miscarried, this same thing happened. I just want to make sure that the placement is good and that there’s a heartbeat.”

In the preview, Leah, 27, then tells her sister it wouldn’t hurt to go to the doctor. When her sister calls to make an appointment, she reveals that she just needs some positive reinforcement.

“I know that I’m a little over six weeks,” Victoria tells the doctor. “I just need some type of security that everything is OK. This same situation has happened to me before and I miscarried, so I’ll feel better if I hear a heartbeat.”

In a different clip from the episode, Leah is shocked when Victoria tells her she’s expecting her third child. “You hooked up with Costa Rican guy?” Leah asks, and her sister confirms, adding that she was drunk when it happened and they didn’t use any type of protection. When Leah then asks Victoria what she’s going to do, she responds, “We’re having a Costa Rican baby!”

While Victoria didn’t reveal who the father was, she did explain that “he is involved” and they “still talk every day.”

Us Weekly broke the pregnancy news last month. “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love. The dad was their guide on the rafting tour,” a source told Us at the time. “Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

Victoria shares daughter Cami with her second husband, Domenick Crapello, and daughter Cerenity with her first husband, Brian Jones.

In June, the reality star shared a photo of her girls in a sweet Instagram post. “They may not be sisters by blood but they are sisters by heart and they will never believe differently,” she captioned the pic. “A bond that can never be broken. #mygirls.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

