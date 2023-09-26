Leah Remini is still a fan of her King— and loves that all of Us are too.
“I wanted to let you all know I’m seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them,” she wrote via X on Monday, September 26. “Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!”
Remini was reacting to an old photo of her former costar Kevin James flashing a sheepish smile that has recently made the rounds on the internet. In the photo, James, 58, sports a flannel button-down while shrugging his shoulders with his hands in his pockets.
Social media users have playfully captioned the picture with comments like “that one onion ring in your bag of fries,” and “I’ll take a shot if you take a shot.”
Fans of The King of Queens may recognize the promotional image from the CBS sitcom that aired from 1998 to 2007. James played Doug Heffernan, a delivery driver who lives in Queens, New York, and is married to Remini’s character, Carrie.
Last week, the sitcom celebrated its 25th anniversary. Remini took to X to commemorate the milestone on Thursday, September 21.
“As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication,” she wrote.
She continued: “I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens, that it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives, that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication.”
James and Remini went on to costar in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which premiered in September 2016. The show was canceled after two seasons.
In 2015, Remini shared her first impression of auditioning during a TV special looking back at the comedy series.
“He made me laugh in the first two seconds of meeting him,” she said. “It was just instant chemistry. Really, Kevin was the reason I did [the show]. Kevin was very disarming when I walked in the room. Kevin smiles with his eyes, and there’s something so sweet and warm about somebody like [that]… Their soul comes out. He was one of those people to me. So, I fell in love with him, and he was my ‘husband’ for 10 years.”