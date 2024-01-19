Euphoria has many celebrity fans, but series star Jacob Elordi is shedding light on perhaps the most famous one — Leonardo DiCaprio.

On a Thursday, January 18, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked the 26-year-old Australian actor if he’s been surprised to learn of any famous fans of the HBO teen drama. “The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name drop,” Elordi said. “And it is a crazy name drop.”

He shared that DiCaprio, 49, approached him in a nightclub and gushed over the way a particular scene was shot. “We’re in this club and there’s really loud music and everything and he’s like, ‘That shot in the first season, that shot where you came in …,’” Elordi recalled. “And it’s him and I in the middle of this club talking about camera angles.”

The Saltburn star added, “It was amazing. He’s the GOAT.”

When Fallon, 49, asked Elordi when he would be going back to work on Euphoria, the actor said, “I hope it’s soon. Otherwise they’re gonna have to Benjamin Button me or something,” referring to him and his costars portraying high school students much younger than themselves.

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” he added.

The controversial HBO drama, created by Sam Levinson and also starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, premiered in 2019 before taking an unplanned hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 2 aired in 2022. , In November 2023, the network revealed that the series wouldn’t return until 2025. The delay in production is due largely to the now resolved WGA and ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, though some fans speculate that the series will ultimately be canceled.

“We’ve been through strikes before, you know, they increase the cost,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys said during a press event, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t see a scenario where I go, ‘Well, I was going to make another tentpole show, but now I’m not going to because we have to pay X amount more.’ I don’t think it works like that.”

There’s not much known about the forthcoming third season, but in an August 2023 interview with Elle, Levinson said he views it as a “film noir” that will explore “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world” through the eyes of Rue (Zendaya).

In August 2022, Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter that she hopes to see the characters get a little older in season 3. “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” she said. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”